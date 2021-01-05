US blockade prevents Cuban students and academics from exchanges





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 5 (ACN) The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government on Cuba obstructs the exchange of knowledge of thousands of students and academics, denounced today the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX).



In its official Twitter account, the MINREX maintained that this hostile US policy, officially established by the White House in February 1962, is real..



The Cuban Foreign Ministry accompanies the message with a graphic that warns that without the blockade, US schools and universities would benefit from exchanges with students and teachers on the island.



It highlights that even with the US blockade, Cuba is the country with the highest schooling rate in the region, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).



The Unesco recognized Cuba's international leadership in educational matters during the year 2020, which it considered an evidence of the commitment of the Cuban State and Government with the fulfillment of the goals of Education of the Agenda 2030.



According to a note from the Permanent Mission of Cuba to this United Nations organization, 2020 was a particularly important year, since several reports published by UNESCO recognize the achievements of the Cuban educational system.



Cuba's results in the field of education demonstrate the political will of the Cuban government to ensure education as a fundamental human right for all people, says the statement, released on Monday.