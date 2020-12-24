Cuban FM congratulates MINREX on its 61st anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted today on Twitter the work of revolutionary diplomacy, on the occasion of celebrating this Wednesday the 61st anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX by its Spanish acronym).



Cuba has its front line and shield in the daily actions of our foreign policy, said Rodriguez Parrilla, and assured that during the 61 years of diplomacy, fighters, intellectuals and workers have strengthened the principles on which the MINREX was founded.



The Cuban foreign ministry stated in an official statement that the institution has reached its 61st anniversary in a special context, in which the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Economic and Social Strategy for the promotion of the nation's economy have an impact.



In this scenario, according to the statement, many tasks were carried out, such as the participation of young people in the fight against COVID-19, the approval of the Foreign Service Law, the participation in international events through the use of communication technologies, the attention to Cubans abroad and the demonstration of solidarity and international cooperation.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba was founded on December 23, 1959 by decree of the Revolutionary Government.



Since that date, Cuban foreign policy has followed the principles of International Law and established values such as internationalism, anti-imperialism and solidarity as the foundations of revolutionary diplomacy.