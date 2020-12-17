Cuban people to pay posthumous tribute to Havana historian today





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) The Cuban people will pay tribute today in the National Capitol to Havana historian Eusebio Leal, postponed after his death last July 31, due to the requirements imposed by Covid-19.



In accordance with the respected researcher and professor family's wishes, the population will offer a posthumous tribute from 09:00 to 16:00 local time, at the Hall of Lost Steps of that emblematic building, where his ashes will be exhibited.

On December 18, the Official Mourning Farewell will be held in presence of leaders of the Communist Party, the State and the Government, representatives of grass-roots organizations, guests of the Historian's Office, and other personalities and friends.

After the funeral ceremonies, the burial of his remains will take place that same day in a family ceremony at the Saint Francis of Assisi Convent.

Leal's work was transcendental for the conservation of the Havana's legacy of illustrious figures that are paradigms in Cuba and Latin America.