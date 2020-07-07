Cuba reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, July 7 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 15 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,395 people in the country.

By the close of July 6; 158 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 154 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 15 cases diagnosed are Cubans and 14 of them were contacts of confirmed cases, 8 men and seven women. Eleven of them were asymptomatic.

Sixty-seven patients remain admitted, 62 show a stable clinical evolution and five are in severe condition; Cuba totals 86 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,240 discharges (six yesterday).



