Cuba laments damage from gas plant explosion in Qatar





HAVANA, Cuba, June 23 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed today his condolences for the loss of life caused by an explosion and fire at a gas supply plant in northern Qatar.

On social media, the Minister offered his condolences to the people and government of Qatar for the tragic incident, which occurred last Sunday at the Barzan plant.

The head of Cuban diplomacy also extended his sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased and injured.

According to local authorities, the explosion was caused by a technical failure during operations at the plant, located in the Ras Laffan industrial zone, which houses the world's largest liquefied natural gas terminal.