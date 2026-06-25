Raul and Diaz- Canel offer floral tributes to Ramiro Valdes





HAVANA, Cuba, June 23 (ACN) Floral tributes from Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, accompanied the funeral rites for Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez at the public memorial service held today at the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR).

In the Granma Room of the Sierra Maestra building, his urn is on display, along with his decorations and the titles of Hero of the Republic and Hero of Labor, as well as floral tributes from family members, the Cuban people, and the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution.

Another urn at the foot of the urn, placed there by family decision, holds the flag with the lone star that brought the remains of Che Guevara from Bolivia to the city of Santa Clara in 1997.

The diplomatic corps, heads of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, representatives of the Party, the Government, and the people are paying tribute this morning to the revolutionary fighter, who passed away last Sunday and will be laid to rest this Thursday in the Las Villas Front mausoleum at the Ernesto Che Guevara Sculptural Complex in the center of the country.

All of Cuba is paying tribute today to the Commander of the Revolution, born in Artemisa in 1932, a participant in the attack on the Moncada Barracks, a member of the Granma expedition, a founder of the Rebel Army, and a member of Column 8 in the invasion of western Cuba.

He was Minister of the Interior, founder of State Security, and a friend of Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, and Raúl Castro, to whom he always dedicated his utmost loyalty.