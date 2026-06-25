Cuban people pay posthumous tribute to Commander Ramiro Valdes





HAVANA, Cuba, June 23 (ACN) The people of Cuba are paying posthumous tribute today to Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, in a ceremony held starting at 10:00 a.m. at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR).

Simultaneous tributes are taking place in all provincial capitals across the country and in the special municipality of Isle of Youth, with massive public attendance.

The Communist Party of Cuba reported on its Facebook page that the urn is being guarded at the MINFAR headquarters by an honor guard and surrounded by floral offerings sent by Army General Raul Castro Ruz; by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez; by his family; by the people of Cuba; and by the national leadership of the Association of Combatants of the Revolution.

Alongside his mortal remains were the decorations of Hero of the Republic of Cuba and Hero of Labor, and the Cuban flag.

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, declared Official Mourning through Presidential Decree 1247/2026, in effect from 6:00 a.m. until midnight this Tuesday, with the Flag of the Lone Star flown at half-mast at public and military institutions.

The president ordered the Ministers of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, the Interior, and Foreign Affairs to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Decree.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, highlighted on his Facebook profile the well-deserved tribute to Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez.

Morales Ojeda emphasized that the memory of Valdés Menéndez will be present in every corner of the island, and that the tribute will be multiplied in all provincial capitals and on the Isle of Youth.

The leader affirmed that the Commander's wishes will be fulfilled, and his ashes will rest in the soil of Villa Clara, where the Ernesto Che Guevara Sculptural Complex stands.

Morales Ojeda expressed that the return of Valdés Menéndez to the heart of the island constitutes a reunion with immortality and reaffirms that his legacy is a seed of the nation's future.

The mortal remains of Commander of the Revolution Valdes Menendez will be interred on Thursday, June 25, in a ceremony with military honors at the Las Villas Front Mausoleum, located in the Ernesto Che Guevara Sculptural Complex in the city of Santa Clara.

Valdes Menendez, a participant in the attack on the Moncada Barracks, a member of the Granma expedition, and a combatant in the Rebel Army, was second-in-command of the invading Column No. 8 Ciro Redondo and fought alongside Che Guevara in the Battle of Santa Clara.

His career made him a figure of national respect, holding political and military responsibilities for more than six decades, and earning him decorations such as Hero of the Republic of Cuba and Hero of Labor.