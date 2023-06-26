Cuban men's duo wins gold at table tennis in San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) Cuban Olympians Andy Pereira and Moises Campos won the men's doubles table tennis tournament at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.



Pereira and Campos dominated by 3-0 Brian Afanador and Daniel Gonzalez, from Puerto Rico, Cuba's sempiternal rival in this sport in the area.



The two most experienced Cuban players won with scores of 11-5, 11-5 and 11-8, according to official statistics.



From their own serves, the Cubans obtained 18 points and, with the service of their opponents, 15, against the 10 and eight score obtained respectively by the Puerto Ricans in those sections.



Earlier, the duo of Daniela Fonseca and Idalys Lovet won bronze and, on the previous day, Cuba won gold among the women's teams and silver among the men's teams.