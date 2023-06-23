Cuban table tennis already in semifinals of San Salvador 2023





SAN SALVADOR, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) With the pass to the semifinals in the team event in both sexes, Cuban tennis players will define today the color of their medals at the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games.



In matches scheduled at the El Polvorin sports complex in this city, the men will have to face their Venezuelan counterparts in their bid to reach the final, and the women will have to face the Mexicans.



On Thursday, both teams reached the stage of the best four after hard-fought matches in which it was up to Liván Martínez and Daniela Fonseca to decide.



The men's team dominated Barbados 3-1, not without setbacks, while the women's players seemed to find victory elusive, which came 3-2 against Venezuela.



Andy Pereira and Martinez won comfortably 3-0 in the first match against the couple formed by Mark-Anthony Dowell and Tre Riley; and in the individual tops Jorge Moises Campos lost in the second match by the same score against Tyrese Knight.

For the girls, the day was more difficult, as they had to play five matches to win.



The duo Idalys Lovet- Lizdainet Rodriguez could not face Camila Obando- Roxi Gonzalez; and then the sequence was a 3-0 victory for Fonseca over Mariangel Diaz, defeat for Rodriguez (0-3), victory for Lovet (3-1) and a definitive "smile" for Daniela (3-1).

Five years ago, in Barranquilla, Cuba closed the men's team event with the crown, and in the women's event with bronze.