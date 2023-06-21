San Salvador 2023, Cuba will know how to defend the Homeland





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jun 20 (ACN) You will know how to defend the national colors with dignity, assured Rene Ceballos, Cuban ambassador to El Salvador, during the reception on Monday night to the first group of Cuban athletes who will participate at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games.



They will fight in this competition with the sporting spirit that Fidel always inculcated in us, said the diplomat to the delegation composed of tennis players, beach volleyball players, gymnasts (artistic modality) and boxers.



Accompanied by Omar Venegas, vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym), he also encouraged them to enjoy the multi-sport event scheduled from June 23 to July 8.



Julio Cesar La Cruz, two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion boxer, said in Havana before leaving for El Salvador that the boxers' goal in this event is to fight for seven gold medals in order to expand the discipline's historical record.

Cuba aspires to achieve between 70 and 80 titles in the fight, on the fulfillment of which will depend on the placement in the medal standings by nations.