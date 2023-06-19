Great day for Cuba at IWF Grand Prix





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACN) Cuban weightlifters Elizabeth Reyes and Juan Columbié added to their country’s medal tally after winning four bronze and two gold medals, respectively, to close the IWF Grand Prix held in this city.



Reyes, two-time runner-up in the 2022 junior championships, finished third after scoring 101 kg in snatch and 128 in clean & jerk, for a total of 229, in the 87-kg division, whereas Columbié (109-kg division) was second in the snatch (160 kg) and the total (355 kg) and third in the clean & jerk (195 kg).



The Havana Grand Prix gathered 272 athletes, including multiple Olympic and world medalists.