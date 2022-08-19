Cuban cyclists will compete in Tour of Panama





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) As of August 21, Team Cuba cyclists will compete in the Tour of Panama, where at least 258 athletes from Saudi Arabia, Spain, Panama and the United States and the national teams of Guatemala, Costa Rica, Cuba and Colombia will participate, according to the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI).



"The Tour de Panama 2022 is much more than a cycling competition, for it means showing the world how beautiful Panama is and the excellent condition that its cyclists boast today,” said Emer Samudio, general manager of the Panamanian Cycling Federation. “It will also be a shot in the arm of the country’s economy and it will benefit our tourism, health and culture.”



In recent years, both veteran and inexperienced Cuban cyclists have competed in another emblematic road event in Panama, namely the Clásica RPC Radio, in which the best clubs in the regions have had commendable results.