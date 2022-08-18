Cuban sailors will compete in Snipe World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) Starting on Sunday, Cuban sailors Nelido Manso, Sanlay Castro, Pedro Vega and Darien Martinez—all members of the team Piratas del Caribe-Cuba that qualified for the Final Series of the SSL Gold Cup, scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 20 in Bahrain—will be in the Snipe World Championship, to be held in Cascais, Portugal.



Manso, world champion in Murcia 99 and winner of gold and silver medals in Pan American and in Central American and Caribbean Games, will be the skipper of the mixed crew along with Sanlay, whereas Vega will lead the other one with Martínez, in both cases as guests.



The event will have a practice regatta on Saturday before the official start of the competition on the 21st with the presence of 88 boats from 17 countries and Brazil, U.S.A. and Argentina as the favorite teams.