Cuba Suspends Scheduled Sports Events due to COVID Spread





Havana, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuba’s Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Institute (INDER) announced the suspension of international and national sports events originally scheduled for April.



In a news release Wednesday, the Institute said that the decision responds to the current COVID 19 spread in the country. The only exception in the first quarter of the year was the holding of the 60th National Baseball Series, and the suspension of other events is now extended to April, the news release explained.



Scheduled international meets included the Cerro Pelado-Granma Wrestling Tournament, the Marcelo Salado Swimming Cup and the Norceca Tour Beach Volleyball tournament, just to mention a few.



Meanwhile, some recreation and sports modalities will be held online, reads the news release and adds that Cuban sports authorities will continue to prioritize all measures aimed at controlling the spread of the pandemic and stop its impact.