HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuba closed the first six months of the current year with an infant mortality rate of 4.1 deaths per thousand live births, an indicator only comparable to some countries of the so-called First World

According to Granma newspaper, Roberto Álvarez Fumero, head of the Cuban Mother-children program of the Ministry of Public Health, said the amount of deaths of children up to one year old were reduced by 44 compared to the same period in 2016.

Also, the mother mortality rate was reduced to 37.8 per 100,000, which means 9 Cuban women more survived at delivery and afterwards.

Alvarez Fumero stressed that these results show the efforts of the Cuban government to provide good health care to all its citizens, despite the damages caused by the US blockade against Cuba