UN renews support for Cuba’s environmental management work





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) hailed Cuba’s results regarding the protection and conservation of the ozone layer, a vital shield that protects the Earth from the ultraviolet radiation of the Sun.



“The performance of Cuban experts in this field is a regional and global benchmark”, stated Gabriel Bottino, the new Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in Havana, who was the first speaker at the ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the Ozone Technical Office (OTOZ) on September 16, the date when the UN General Assembly proclaimed the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer in 1995.



“This team has demonstrated its strength and cohesion since its founding”, added the Argentine diplomat, who has held his post in Havana for only 11 months.



Dr. Nelson Espinosa Peña, who has led this scientific team for three decades, summarized their experience in fulfilling their national and international commitments to the protection of the ozone layer.



“A clear example”, he stressed, “is Cuba's status as a signatory to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer (1985) and the Montreal Protocol (1987), particularly regarding the control and gradual elimination of the production and consumption of environmentally harmful industrial chemicals”.