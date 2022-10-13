COVID-19 in Cuba: four new cases





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuba reported today four new COVID-19 cases, 6 medical discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 13 people were still in hospital, all of them in stable condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 1,175 samples were taken during the day, and 4 tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,166,734 samples, and 1,111,242 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 4 positive cases, one was asymptomatic.