Cuba reported six new Covid-19 cases, 4 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cuba at the end of Wednesday, with no deaths from the disease, and four medical discharges.



The Public Health Ministry report stated that a total of 75 patients have been admitted, 48 suspected and 27 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, three were contacts of confirmed cases, one with a source of infection abroad and two with no source of infection specified. Four medical discharges were given, and there are no reports of serious or critical patients in ICUs.



No asymptomatic cases were reported during the day, totaling 147,505 cases (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years of age (2), 20 to 39 (2), 40 to 59 (1) and over 60 (1).