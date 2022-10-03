Cuba reported only six new cases of Covid-19, 7 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Cuba reported only six new cases of Covid-19, with no deaths due to the disease, and six medical discharges.



The Ministry of Public Health in its daily report stated that a total of 71 patients have been admitted, 46 suspected and 25 confirmed active.

Of the total number of cases, four were contacts of confirmed cases and two had no source of infection. There were six discharges, accumulating 1,102,592 (99.2%). No serious or critical patients have been reported.



No asymptomatic cases were registered during the day, totaling 147,505 cases (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years of age (2), 20 to 39 (2), 40 to 59 (0) and over 60 (2).