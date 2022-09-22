All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba reported 13 new cases of COVID 19, 27 medical discharges and no deaths

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) With 13 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, Cuba accumulates to date 1,111,080 confirmed cases since March 2020, 1,102,412 of which have been recovered.

The Ministry of Public Health reported in its daily update that 79 patients diagnosed with this virus remain hospitalized, 76 with stable clinical evolution and three in a serious condition.

No deaths were reported during the day, so that the number of deaths in the country due to this disease remains at 8,530, which represents a lethality rate of 0.77 %.

Three asymptomatic cases were reported during the day, totaling 147,489, which represents 13.27% of the cases confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age ( 7), 20 to 39 ( 4), 40 to 59 ( 1) and over 60 ( 1).

