Cuba reported 22 new cases of COVID 19, same number of discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today 22 new positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and an equal number of medical discharges, in a day with no deaths registered due to the disease.



According to the daily report, published on MINSAP's official website, of the 1,111,067 patients diagnosed with the virus in the country (since March 2020), 93 remain hospitalized, of which 90 are in stable clinical evolution and three are in serious condition.



So far, 8,530 people have died as a result of the pandemic in Cuba and 1,102,385 have recovered, a figure equivalent to 99.2 % of the infections.



Of the total number of cases, 9 were contacts of confirmed cases, 8 with a source of infection abroad and 5 with no source of infection specified.



Six asymptomatic cases were reported during the day, totaling 147,486, representing 13.27% of confirmed cases to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (7), 20 to 39 (8), 40 to 59 (7) and over 60(0).