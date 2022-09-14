COVID-19 in Cuba: 21 new cases and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) Cuba reported today 21 new COVID-19 cases, 26 medical discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 109 people were still in hospital, including one in serious condition that remains in intensive care units, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 1,466 samples were taken during the day, and 21 tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,123,328 samples, and 1,110,948 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 21 positive cases, none were asymptomatic.