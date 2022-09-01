All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
COVID-19 in Cuba: 42 new cases



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuba reported today 42 new COVID-19 cases after 1,864 samples were analyzed. A total of 14,097,790 have been taken in the country since the onset of the pandemic, of which 1,110,539 have tested positive.

Up until yesterday, 204 people were still in hospital, including one in serious condition that remains in the intensive care unit, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.

Of the 42 new patients, 4 were asymptomatic, making a total of 147,439 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).

So far, 8,530 Cubans have died—none yesterday—for a 0.77% mortality rate, which is 1.6% in the world and 1.6% in the Americas.

