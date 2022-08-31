Cuba reported 33 new cases of COVID 19, 55 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuba carried out a total of 1,339 samples for surveillance, resulting positive 33. The country accumulates 14,095,926 samples carried out and 1,110,497 positive.
At the end of August 29, a total of 377 patients had been admitted, 156 suspected and 221 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 21 were contacts of confirmed cases, 1 with a source of infection abroad and 11 with no source of infection specified. There were 55 medical discharges, accumulating 1,101,687 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. One serious confirmed patient is treated in ICU.
Among the cases diagnosed, 2 asymptomatic were reported, totaling 147,435 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (22), 20 to 39 (6), 40 to 59 (2) and over 60 (3).
