Cuba has administered over 40 million anti-COVID-19 doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) A total of 40,020,646 anti-COVID-19 doses have been administered in Cuba, with its own Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines.*



According to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), 9,981,280 people completed the immunization schedule, which represents 90.1 % of the island's population.



By the end of August 10, 10,688,069 people had received at least one dose, of whom 9,421,919 had received a second dose and 9,123,990 a third one.



MINSAP points out that 7,696,598 people have received booster doses, 324,857 of them as part of clinical studies, and 7,371,741 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and groups at risk.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Cuba in March 2020, 1,109,259 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of whom 1,100,273 (99.2%) have recovered and 8,529 (0.77%) have died.