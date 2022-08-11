COVID-19 in Cuba: 95 new cases in another day without deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Cuba reported today 95 new COVID-19 cases, 103 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 438 people were still in hospital, including one critical case and six in serious condition that remain in intensive care units, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 2,009 samples were taken during the day, and 95 tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,055,818 samples, and 1,109,077 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 95 positive cases, 4.2% (4) were asymptomatic, making a total of 147,347 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).