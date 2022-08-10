Cuba reported 87 new cases of COVID 19, 117 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,646 samples for surveillance, 87 of which were positive. The country accumulates 14,053,809 samples taken and 1,108,982 positive.
At the end of August 8, a total of 706 patients had been admitted, 260 suspected and 446 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases,54 were contacts of confirmed cases, 3 with source of infection abroad and 30 with no source of infection specified. There were 117 medical discharges, accumulating 1,099,948 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Seven confirmed patients are treated in ICU, including three in critical and four in serious condition.
Five asymptomatic cases were reported (5.7%), totaling 147,343 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (49), 20 to 39 (16), 40 to 59 (11) and over 60(11).
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio