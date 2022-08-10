Cuba reported 87 new cases of COVID 19, 117 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,646 samples for surveillance, 87 of which were positive. The country accumulates 14,053,809 samples taken and 1,108,982 positive.



At the end of August 8, a total of 706 patients had been admitted, 260 suspected and 446 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases,54 were contacts of confirmed cases, 3 with source of infection abroad and 30 with no source of infection specified. There were 117 medical discharges, accumulating 1,099,948 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Seven confirmed patients are treated in ICU, including three in critical and four in serious condition.



Five asymptomatic cases were reported (5.7%), totaling 147,343 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (49), 20 to 39 (16), 40 to 59 (11) and over 60(11).