Cuba reported 68 new cases of COVID 19, 61 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Cuba made a total of 2,077 samples for surveillance, 68 of which were positive. The country accumulates 14,052,153 samples made and 1,108,895 positive.
At the end of August 7, a total of 757 patients had been admitted, 281 suspected and 476 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 48 were contacts of confirmed cases, 3 with source of infection abroad and 17 without source of infection. There were 61 medical discharges, accumulating 1,099,831 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Eight patients are being treated in ICU, four in critical and four in serious conditions.
Among those confirmed to date, 6 were asymptomatic cases (8.3%), totaling 147,338,338 (13.3%) and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (33), 20 to 39 (15), 40 to 59 (7) and over 60 (13).
