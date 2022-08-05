COVID-19 in Cuba: 131 new cases, no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuba reported today 131 new COVID-19 cases, 93 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 685 people were still in hospital, including one critical case and 11 in serious condition that remain in intensive care units, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 2,845 samples were taken during the day, and 131 tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,043,186 samples, and 1,108,492 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 131 positive cases, 2.3% (3) were asymptomatic, making a total of 147,305 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).