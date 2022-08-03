Cuba moves forward on anti-COVID-19 booster vaccination





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuban Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that a total of 7,446,572 people have already received anti-COVID-19 booster doses in Cuba, with the national vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



The institution's daily report details that out of this figure, 324,772 people received the booster dose as part of the clinical study, and 7,121,800 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



These doses are applied to those who have already completed the immunization program against the disease, which in Cuba are 9,978,994 people, 90.1 % of the population.



According to MINSAP, as of July 31, 10,685,032 people had received at least one dose, including convalescents from COVID-19, vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



Of this total, 9,420,470 people received a second dose and 9,122,053 received a third one.



Thus, the country accumulates 39,339,120 doses of national vaccines administered.