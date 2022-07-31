Cuba has administered over 39 million anti-COVID-19 doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) A total of 39,251,817 anti-COVID-19 doses have been administered in Cuba, with the vaccines developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 9,977,667 people are fully immunized, which represents 90.1 % of the country's population.



As of July 27, 10,683,850 people had received at least one dose, including convalescents vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



Of this total number, 9,419,752 have already received a second dose and 9,121,290 a third one.



A total of 7,441,604 people have received booster doses, 324,759 of them as part of the clinical study, and 7,116,845 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Since March 2020, the date marking the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, 1,107,888 people have been reported with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and 1,098,845 have been recovered (99.2% of the total).