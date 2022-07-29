Cuba reported 92 new cases of COVID 19, 122 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 2,405 samples for surveillance, resulting positive 92 for 3.8% of positivity. The country accumulates 14,027,654 samples taken and 1,107,800 positive (7.9%).



At the end of July 27, a total of 692 patients were admitted, 210 suspected and 482 confirmed active.



Of the total of 92 cases, 71 were contacts of confirmed cases, 2 with source of infection abroad and 19 with no source of infection specified. There were 122 medical discharges, accumulating 1,098,730 (99.2%) and no deaths during the day. Seven confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, including two critical and five severe patients.



Among the 92 positive cases, 5.4% (5) were asymptomatic, totaling 147,254, which represent 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (50), 20 to 39 (21), 40 to 59 (9), and over 60 (12).