Over 9 million Cubans have completed the anti-COVID 19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 9,977,655 people have completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program, with the immunogens developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.

This figure represents 90.1 % of the Cuban population, according to the agency's daily report published on its website.



By the close of July 26, 10,683,836 people had received at least one dose, of whom 9,419,740 had received a second dose and 9,121,278 had received a third one.



According to MINSAP, 7,441,424 people have received booster doses, 324,759 of them as part of clinical studies, and 7,116,665 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 39,244,221 doses have been administered in Cuba, with national vaccines against COVID-19.



Since the outbreak began in Cuba in March 2020, 1,107,800 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of whom 1,098,730 (99.2%) have recovered and 8,529 (0.77%) have died.