COVID-19 in Cuba: 75 new cases yesterday





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Cuba reported today 75 new COVID-19 cases, 77 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 319 people were still in hospital, including three in serious condition that remain in intensive care units, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 2,332 samples were taken during the day, and 75 tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,007,476 samples, and 1,107,005 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 75 positive cases, 9.3% (7) were asymptomatic, making a total of 147,184 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).