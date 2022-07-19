Cuba reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, 56 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,734 samples for surveillance, resulting positive 51 for 2.9% of positivity. The country accumulates 14,005,144 samples taken and 1,106,930 positive (7.9%).



At the end of July 18, a total of 573 patients had been admitted, 252 suspected and 321 confirmed active.





Of the total number of cases,41 were contacts of confirmed cases, 4 with source of infection abroad and 6 with no source of infection specified. There were 56 medical discharges, accumulating 1,098,021 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Two confirmed serious patients are being treated in ICU.





Among the 51 positive cases, 7.8% (4) were asymptomatic, totaling 147,177, which represent 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (28), 20 to 39 (9), 40 to 59 (6), and over 60 (8).