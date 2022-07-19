HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,734 samples for surveillance, resulting positive 51 for 2.9% of positivity. The country accumulates 14,005,144 samples taken and 1,106,930 positive (7.9%).
Cuba reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, 56 discharges and no deaths
HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,734 samples for surveillance, resulting positive 51 for 2.9% of positivity. The country accumulates 14,005,144 samples taken and 1,106,930 positive (7.9%).
At the end of July 18, a total of 573 patients had been admitted, 252 suspected and 321 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases,41 were contacts of confirmed cases, 4 with source of infection abroad and 6 with no source of infection specified. There were 56 medical discharges, accumulating 1,098,021 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Two confirmed serious patients are being treated in ICU.
Among the 51 positive cases, 7.8% (4) were asymptomatic, totaling 147,177, which represent 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (28), 20 to 39 (9), 40 to 59 (6), and over 60 (8).
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio