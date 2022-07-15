Cuba has administered over 38 million anti-COVID-19 doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 38,953,180 anti-COVID-19 doses have been administered in the country, with its own vaccines, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the agency's daily report, 9,976,089 people, representing 90 % of the country's population, have been fully immunized.



As of July 13, 10,681,804 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,418,317 have already received a second dose and 9,119,898 a third one.



In addition, 7,427,059 people have received booster doses, 324,748 of them as part of the clinical study, and 7,102,311 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country in March 2020, 1,106,666 people have been detected with the disease, 1,097,830 have recovered and 8,529 have died, for a lethality of 0.77 %.