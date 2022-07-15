All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
15
July Friday

Cuba has administered over 38 million anti-COVID-19 doses



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 38,953,180 anti-COVID-19 doses have been administered in the country, with its own vaccines, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.

According to the agency's daily report, 9,976,089 people, representing 90 % of the country's population, have been fully immunized.

As of July 13, 10,681,804 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,418,317 have already received a second dose and 9,119,898 a third one.

In addition, 7,427,059 people have received booster doses, 324,748 of them as part of the clinical study, and 7,102,311 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country in March 2020, 1,106,666 people have been detected with the disease, 1,097,830 have recovered and 8,529 have died, for a lethality of 0.77 %.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News