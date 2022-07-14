COVID-19 in Cuba: 49 new cases, but no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Cuba reported today 49 new COVID-19 cases, 48 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 440 people were still in hospital, including two in serious condition that remain in intensive care units, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 2,461 samples were taken during the day, and 49 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,993,756 samples, and 1,106,602 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 49 positive cases, 20.4% (10) were asymptomatic, making a total of 147,145 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).