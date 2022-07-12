Cuba reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and another day with no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,571 samples for surveillance, 31 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,989,048 samples taken and 1,106,490 positive.



At the end of July 11, a total of 425 patients had been admitted, 219 suspected and 206 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 22 were contacts of confirmed cases; 6 with source of infection abroad and 3 without specified source of infection. There were 44 discharges, accumulating 1,097,695 (99.2%), and there were no deaths. One confirmed serious patient is being treated in ICU.



One asymptomatic case was reported (3.2%), totaling 147,129, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (19), 20 to 39 (8), 40 to 59 (2), and over 60 ( 2).