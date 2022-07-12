Over 9 million Cubans have completed anti COVID 19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Cuban health ministry ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 9,975,611 people have completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program, with the immunogens developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the agency's daily report, this figure represents 90 % of the population of the archipelago.



By the end of July 9, 10,681,216 people had received at least one dose, 9,417,689 had received a second dose and 9,119,532 had received a third one.



The MINSAP points out that 7,420,202 people have received booster doses, 324,646 of them as part of clinical studies, and 7,095,556 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 38,883,892 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Cuba, in March 2020, 1,106,459 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of whom 1,097,651 have recovered and 8,529 have died, for a lethality rate of 1.77%.

