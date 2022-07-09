Over 9 million Cubans have completed vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuban health ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 9,975,414 people (90 %) have completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program, with the immunogens developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



By the end of July 6, 10,680,782 people had received at least one dose, 9,417,151 had received a second dose and 9,119,349 had received a third one.



According to MINSAP, 7,412,959 people have received booster doses, 324,646 of them as part of clinical studies, and 7, 088,313 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 38,811,904 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.



Since the outbreak began in Cuba in March 2020, 1,106,327 patients have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 1,097,554 (99.2%) have recovered and 8,529 (0.77%) have died.