COVID-19 in Cuba: 43 new cases, 41 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuba reported today 43 new COVID-19 cases, 41 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 375 people were still in hospital, including one critical and one in serious condition that remain in intensive care units, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 2,728 samples were taken during the day, and 43 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,978,574 samples, and 1,106,283 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 22 positive cases, 13.9% (6) were asymptomatic, making a total of 147,099 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).