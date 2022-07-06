90% of Cubans have completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym)) reported today that a total of 9,974,887 people, equivalent to 90 % of the Cuban population, have completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program in the country, with the national immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the agency's daily report, published on its website, as of July 3, 10,680,238 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,416,692 had received a second dose and 9,118,858 a third one.



According to MINSAP, 7,406,849 people have received booster doses, 324,646 of them as part of the clinical study and 7,082,203 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 38,729,037 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba in March 2020, 1,106,203 patients have been diagnosed positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and 1,097,437 (99.2%) have recovered and 529 have died, for a case fatality rate of 0.77%, compared to 1.15% in the world and 1.69% in the Americas.