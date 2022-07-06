Cuba reported 36 new cases of COVID 19, 25 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,600 samples for surveillance, 36 were positive. The country accumulates 13,973,459 samples taken and 1,106,203 positive.
At the close of July 4, a total of 368 patients had been admitted, 190 suspected and 178 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases,30 were contacts of confirmed cases, 4 with source of infection abroad and 2 with no source of infection specified. There were 25 medical discharges, accumulating 1,097,437 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Three confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, including two in critical and one in serious condition.
Four asymptomatic cases were reported (11.1%), totaling 147,083, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (21), 20 to 39 (11), 40 to 59 (2), and over 60 (2).
