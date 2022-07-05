Cuba reported 43 new cases of COVID 19, 17 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 2,274 samples for surveillance, 43 were positive for 1.9% positivity. The country accumulates 13,971,859 samples taken and 1,106,167 positive (7.9%).



At the end of July 3, a total of 365 patients had been admitted, 198 suspected and 167 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 28 were contacts of confirmed cases, 10 with source of infection abroad and 5 with no source of infection specified. There were 17 medical discharges, accumulating 1,097,412 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Two confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, including one in critical and one in serious condition.



Six asymptomatic cases were reported (13.9%), totaling 147,079, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (19), 20 to 39 (15), 40 to 59 (2), and over 60 (7).