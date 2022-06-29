COVID-19 in Cuba: 22 new cases yesterday





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuba reported today 22 new COVID-19 cases, 28 hospital discharges and no fatalities, nor patients in intensive care units.



Up until yesterday, 115 people were still in hospital, all of them are steadily improving, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 2,059 samples were taken during the day, and 22 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,960,038 samples, and 1,105,989 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 22 positive cases, one was asymptomatic, making a total of 147,052 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).