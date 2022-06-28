Cuba reported 17 new COVID-19, 28 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,470 samples for surveillance, 17 of which were positive. The country accumulates 13,957,979 samples taken and 1,105,967 positive.
At the end of June 27, a total of 279 patients had been admitted, 158 suspected and 121 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 13 were contacts of confirmed cases, 2 with source of infection abroad and 2 with no source of infection specified. There were 28 medical discharges, accumulating 1,097,258 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. There were no confirmed severe or critical cases admitted to the country's ICUs.
No asymptomatic cases have been diagnosed (0.0%), totaling 147,051 cases, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (10), 20 to 39 (5), 40 to 59 (0), and over 60 (2).
