Cuba reported 29 new cases of Covid-19, 45 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 3,238 samples for surveillance during the day, and 29 were positive. The country accumulates 13,864,771 samples taken and 1,105,319 positive.



At the end of May 30, a total of 1,213 patients were admitted, 1,006 suspected, 31 under surveillance and 176 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 20 were contacts of confirmed cases, 8 with a source of infection abroad and 1 with no source of infection specified. There were 45 medical discharges and no deaths. Three confirmed severe patients are being treated in ICU.



Six asymptomatic cases were reported (20.7%), totaling 146,965, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (11), 20 to 39 (5), 40 to 59 (6) and over 60 (7).