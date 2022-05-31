Cuba reported 32 new cases of Covid-19 ,36 discharged and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 4,412 samples for surveillance during the day, 32 were positive. The country accumulates 13,861,533 samples taken and 1,105,290 positive.
At the end of May 29, a total of 1,248 patients had been admitted, 1,021 suspected, 35 under surveillance and 192 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 31 were contacts of confirmed cases, 0 with source of infection abroad and 1 without source of infection. There were 36 medical discharges, accumulating 1,096,510 (99.2%) and no deaths. Four confirmed severe patients are being treated in ICU.
No asymptomatic cases were reported and the total number of cases remains at 146,959, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date, and cases diagnosed by age group: under 20 years of age (16), 20 to 39 (2), 40 to 59 (5) and over 60 (9).
