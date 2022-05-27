Over 9 million Cubans have completed the anti-COVID vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) A total of 9,962,411 people have already completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program with the immunogens developed in Cuba, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), this figure represents 89.9 % of the country's population.



By the end of May 25, 10,668,396 people had received at least one dose, 9,408,655 had received a second dose and 9,109,759 had received a third one.



MINSAP reports that 7,235,190 people have received booster doses, 323,811 of them as part of clinical studies, and 6,911,379 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 36,724,691 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Cuba, in March 2020, 1,105,181 patients have been diagnosed positive for virus, of which 1,096,387 (99.2 %) have been recovered and 8,529 patients have died, for a case fatality rate of 0.77 %.