COVID-19 in Cuba: 44 new cases, 71 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Cuba reported today 44 new COVID-19 cases, 71 hospital discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 214 people were still in hospital, and 212of them are steadily improving from the clinical viewpoint, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, there were 1,135 suspected cases and another 30 under surveillance.



A total of 4,623 samples were taken during the day, and 44 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,836,871 samples, and 1,105,091 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 44 positive cases, 6.8% (3) were asymptomatic, making a total of 146,937 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).